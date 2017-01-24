4:37 pm, January 25, 2017
Sharks-Avalanche Sums

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:00 am 01/24/2017 12:00am
San Jose 1 0 4—5
Colorado 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Burns 20 (Schlemko, Couture), 19:00. Penalties_Wiercioch, COL, (interference), 5:47.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Iginla 6 (Grigorenko, Zadorov), 10:02 (pp). Penalties_Karlsson, SJ, (hooking), 8:52.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Marleau 13 (Vlasic, Boedker), 2:53. 4, San Jose, Marleau 14 (Couture, Burns), 5:57. 5, San Jose, Marleau 15 (Burns, Pavelski), 10:35. 6, Colorado, Martinsen 2 (Zadorov, Comeau), 11:57. 7, San Jose, Marleau 16 (Vlasic), 16:23. Penalties_Marleau, SJ, (hooking), 8:26; Zadorov, COL, (delay of game), 12:39; Tyutin, COL, (holding stick), 13:15; Thornton, SJ, (interference), 17:27; Colorado bench, served by Colborne (too many men on the ice), 19:09.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-4-13_26. Colorado 9-4-15_28.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 25-14-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Colorado, Martin 0-1-1 (26-21).

A_13,803 (18,007). T_2:27.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.

