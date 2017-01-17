Senators-Blues Sums

|Ottawa
First Period_1, Ottawa, Pageau 5 (Karlsson, Pyatt), 3:03. 2, St. Louis, Stastny 11 (Bouwmeester, Steen), 9:34. Penalties_Reaves, STL, Major (fighting), 2:20; Neil, OTT, Major (fighting), 2:20; Turris, OTT, (hooking), 7:30; Bouwmeester, STL, (slashing), 15:59.
Second Period_3, Ottawa, Hoffman 13 (Turris, Phaneuf), 13:26 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Ryan 9 (Turris, Dzingel), 14:51. 5, St. Louis, Shattenkirk 9 (Jaskin, Tarasenko), 19:14. Penalties_Stastny, STL, (slashing), 12:26; Brassard, OTT, (slashing), 19:28; Steen, STL, (slashing), 19:28.
Third Period_6, St. Louis, Steen 6 (Pietrangelo, Shattenkirk), 1:35 (pp). 7, Ottawa, Stone 14, 2:35. 8, Ottawa, Hoffman 14 (Pyatt, Pageau), 13:53. 9, Ottawa, Stone 15 (Brassard, Smith), 18:47. 10, St. Louis, Berglund 11 (Edmundson, Perron), 19:12. Penalties_Pageau, OTT, (tripping), 0:43.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-9-7_24. St. Louis 9-6-8_23.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 2.
Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 11-7-3 (23 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Hutton 6-6-2 (23-18).
A_18,922 (19,150). T_2:36.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.
