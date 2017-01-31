Scheifele, Trouba score as Jets beat Blues 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Patrik Laine, Jacob Truba and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets, who improved to 12-4-1 within the Central Division and 3-0 against the Blues. Ondrej Pavalec made 24 saves.

Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, who lost their fourth straight on home ice. Jake Allen made 19 saves.

