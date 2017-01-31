9:31 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Scheifele, Trouba score as…

Scheifele, Trouba score as Jets beat Blues 5-3

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:53 pm 01/31/2017 11:53pm
Share
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers, of Denmark, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Patrik Laine, Jacob Truba and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets, who improved to 12-4-1 within the Central Division and 3-0 against the Blues. Ondrej Pavalec made 24 saves.

Alexander Steen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, who lost their fourth straight on home ice. Jake Allen made 19 saves.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Scheifele, Trouba score as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News