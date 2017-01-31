9:32 am, February 1, 2017
Sabres-Canadiens Sums

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:22 pm 01/31/2017 10:22pm
Buffalo 0 0 2—2
Montreal 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Montreal, Pacioretty 22 (Radulov, Danault), 17:27. Penalties_Fedun, BUF, (tripping), 2:52; Pateryn, MTL, (holding), 5:33.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Pacioretty 23 (Radulov, Danault), 7:48. 3, Montreal, Desharnais 4 (Andrighetto), 11:12. 4, Montreal, Byron 14 (Markov, Plekanec), 18:38. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Pacioretty 24, 3:24. 6, Buffalo, Kulikov 1 (C.O’reilly), 16:04. 7, Buffalo, Gionta 12 (Franson, Kane), 17:48 (pp). Penalties_Emelin, MTL, (cross checking), 16:32; Montreal bench, served by Shaw (too many men on the ice), 19:48.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-10-18_39. Montreal 17-13-5_35.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 12-13-5 (35 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Price 23-10-5 (39-37).

A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:23.

Referees_Brad Meier, Evgeny Romasko. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

