Sabres-Canadiens Sum

|Buffalo
|0
|0
|2—2
|Montreal
|1
|3
|1—5
First Period_1, Montreal, Pacioretty 22 (Radulov, Danault), 17:27.
Second Period_2, Montreal, Pacioretty 23 (Radulov, Danault), 7:48. 3, Montreal, Desharnais 4 (Andrighetto), 11:12. 4, Montreal, Byron 14 (Markov, Plekanec), 18:38.
Third Period_5, Montreal, Pacioretty 24, 3:24. 6, Buffalo, Kulikov 1 (C.O’reilly), 16:04. 7, Buffalo, Gionta 12 (Franson, Kane), 17:48 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-10-18_39. Montreal 17-13-5_35.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 1.
Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 12-13-5 (35 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Price 23-10-5 (39-37).
A_21,288 (21,273). T_2:23.
Referees_Brad Meier, Evgeny Romasko. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.
