12:50 am, January 21, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Breaking News » Sports » NHL News » Ryan Ellis leads Predators…

Ryan Ellis leads Predators past Oilers 3-2 in shootout

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 12:35 am 01/21/2017 12:35am
Share
Nashville Predators players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored in the third period and added the shootout winner as the Nashville Predators snapped Edmonton’s four-game winning streak by beating the Oilers 3-2 on Friday night.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored in regulation for the Predators, who have won five of six.

Matt Hendricks and Milan Lucic had the goals for the Oilers, who got 42 saves from Cam Talbot.

Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots for the win.

Nashville went up 2-1 seven minutes into the third when Ellis’ long knuckler beat Talbot up high after appearing to deflect off the glove of defender Brandon Davidson.

Edmonton tied it again on a power play with 4:29 left in the third. Leon Draisaitl sent the puck in front and Lucic tipped it past Rinne to end a 12-game scoring drought.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NHL News
Home » Breaking News » Sports » NHL News » Ryan Ellis leads Predators…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News