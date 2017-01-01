7:41 pm, January 1, 2017
Red Wings-Maple Leafs Sums

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 7:27 pm 01/01/2017 07:27pm
Detroit 0 1 3 0—4
Toronto 0 0 4 1—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Smith, DET, (tripping), 0:49.

Second Period_1, Detroit, Mantha 8 (Tatar, Zetterberg), 5:33. Penalties_Nylander, TOR, (holding stick), 1:26; Brown, TOR, (hooking), 5:51; Jensen, DET, (holding), 10:15; Toronto bench, served by Marner (too many men on the ice), 11:35.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Komarov 6 (Gardiner, Nylander), 1:23. 3, Toronto, Marner 9 (Rielly, Van riemsdyk), 8:23. 4, Toronto, Brown 7 (Carrick, Hyman), 9:34. 5, Toronto, Matthews 19 (Brown, Hyman), 12:05. 6, Detroit, Ericsson 1 (Ouellet, Mantha), 13:54. 7, Detroit, Larkin 11 (Tatar, Zetterberg), 18:14. 8, Detroit, Mantha 9 (Zetterberg, Vanek), 19:58. Penalties_Martin, TOR, Major (fighting), 3:25; Ott, DET, Major (fighting), 3:25.

Overtime_9, Toronto, Matthews 20 (Brown, Gardiner), 3:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-9-17-2_37. Toronto 10-7-7-4_28.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Coreau 2-1-1 (28 shots-23 saves). Toronto, Andersen 16-8-6 (37-33).

A_40,148 (30,991). T_3:11.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Steve Miller.

