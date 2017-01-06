1:50 am, January 6, 2017
Red Wings-Kings Sums

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 1:24 am 01/06/2017 01:24am
Detroit 3 0 1—4
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek 8 (Athanasiou, Nielsen), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Mantha), 10:02. 3, Detroit, Vanek 9 (Athanasiou, Ericsson), 18:17. Penalties_Athanasiou, DET, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 7:26; Doughty, LA, (holding), 12:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Carter, LA, (high sticking), 16:15.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Mantha 10 (Tatar, Jensen), 7:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-2-6_22. Los Angeles 12-13-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; .

Goalies_Detroit, Coreau 3-1-1 (34 shots-34 saves). Los Angeles, Zatkoff 2-6-1 (22-18).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:26.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Darren Gibbs.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
