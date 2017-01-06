Red Wings-Kings Sum

|Detroit
|3
|0
|1—4
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek 8 (Athanasiou, Nielsen), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Athanasiou 6 (Mantha), 10:02. 3, Detroit, Vanek 9 (Athanasiou, Ericsson), 18:17.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Detroit, Mantha 10 (Tatar, Jensen), 7:33.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-2-6_22. Los Angeles 12-13-9_34.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 2; .
Goalies_Detroit, Coreau 3-1-1 (34 shots-34 saves). Los Angeles, Zatkoff 2-6-1 (22-18).
A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:26.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Darren Gibbs.
comments