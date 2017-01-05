1:46 am, January 5, 2017
Red Wings-Ducks Sums

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:26 am 01/05/2017 01:26am
Detroit 0 0 0—0
Anaheim 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Ritchie 9 (Vermette, Kase), 13:54. Penalties_Ouellet, DET, (tripping), 14:52; Smith, DET, (tripping), 18:16; Kesler, ANA, (interference), 18:16.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Fowler, ANA, (interference), 14:44.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Kase 3 (Vermette, Bieksa), 17:06. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (high sticking), 7:59; Ott, DET, (interference), 8:48; Zetterberg, DET, (tripping), 11:16; Lindholm, ANA, (tripping), 14:35; Ouellet, DET, (high sticking), 19:18.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-8-9_23. Anaheim 10-9-5_24.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Mrazek 9-9-3 (24 shots-22 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 14-9-7 (23-23).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:29.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.

NHL News