Red Wings-Ducks Sum

|Detroit
|0
|0
|0—0
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Anaheim, Ritchie 9 (Vermette, Kase), 13:54.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Anaheim, Kase 3 (Vermette, Bieksa), 17:06.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 6-8-9_23. Anaheim 10-9-5_24.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 4.
Goalies_Detroit, Mrazek 9-9-3 (24 shots-22 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 14-9-7 (23-23).
A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:29.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonny Murray.
