Rangers give coach Alain Vigneault two-year extension

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:22 pm 01/31/2017 06:22pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have signed coach Alain Vigneault to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2019-20 season.

The 55-year-old Vigneault was under contract through next season under the five-year deal he signed in June 2013.

Vigneault said Tuesday that general manager Jeff Gorton initially brought up the topic last summer and talks began about a month ago.

Vigneault, who coached his 1,100th game last week, is 175-161-23 in 3 1/2 seasons with the Rangers. He also previously coached with Montreal and Vancouver. Vigneault led New York to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 in his first season with the team, as well as the Eastern Conference finals in 2015 when he was a finalist for coach of the year.

The Rangers began the day fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 31-17-1. They hold the East’s top wild-card spot and trail third-place Pittsburgh by two points.

