Pregame.com Line

|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|8
|(215½)
|New
|York
|at TORONTO
|7½
|(215)
|New
|Orleans
|at HOUSTON
|11½
|(224½)
|Sacramento
|at SAN ANTONIO
|9
|(211)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at PORTLAND
|3
|(214)
|Charlotte
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Ohio
|3½
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|at BALL ST
|3½
|Toledo
|at BUTLER
|6
|Creighton
|at BUFFALO
|5½
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at MISSISSIPPI
|4½
|Mississippi
|St
|at E. MICHIGAN
|7
|Kent
|St
|at BOWLING GREEN
|5
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at RUTGERS
|OFF
|Iowa
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|18
|Pittsburgh
|Wake Forest
|5½
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|at OHIO STATE
|2½
|Maryland
|at RHODE ISLAND
|11½
|George
|Washington
|Temple
|8
|at
|TULANE
|at MISSOURI ST
|2½
|Loyola
|of
|Chicago
|Davidson
|2
|at
|ST.
|JOSEPH’S
|Akron
|3
|at
|N.
|ILLINOIS
|at KENTUCKY
|16½
|Georgia
|at AUBURN
|1½
|Tennessee
|at TEXAS A&M
|OFF
|Vanderbilt
|Dayton
|10
|at
|FORDHAM
|West Virginia
|2½
|at
|IOWA
|ST
|Wisconsin
|6½
|at
|ILLINOIS
|Georgetown
|7
|at
|DEPAUL
|at COLORADO ST
|2
|Boise
|St
|at SAN DIEGO ST
|9
|Wyoming
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY RANGERS
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|at NY ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at CAROLINA
|-133
|Philadelphia
|+123
|at DETROIT
|-129
|New
|Jersey
|+119
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|at FLORIDA
|-105
|Ottawa
|-105
|at ST. LOUIS
|-139
|Winnipeg
|+129
|at DALLAS
|-111
|Toronto
|+101
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
|at ANAHEIM
|-275
|Colorado
|+245
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|NFL
|Super Bowl – Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|3
|3
|(58½)
|Atlanta
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments