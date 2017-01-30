9:25 am, January 31, 2017
Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:45 pm 01/30/2017 05:45pm
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 8 (215½) New York
at TORONTO (215) New Orleans
at HOUSTON 11½ (224½) Sacramento
at SAN ANTONIO 9 (211) Oklahoma City
at PORTLAND 3 (214) Charlotte
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Denver
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Ohio at W. MICHIGAN
at BALL ST Toledo
at BUTLER 6 Creighton
at BUFFALO Cent. Michigan
at MISSISSIPPI Mississippi St
at E. MICHIGAN 7 Kent St
at BOWLING GREEN 5 Miami (Ohio)
at RUTGERS OFF Iowa
at NORTH CAROLINA 18 Pittsburgh
Wake Forest at BOSTON COLLEGE
at OHIO STATE Maryland
at RHODE ISLAND 11½ George Washington
Temple 8 at TULANE
at MISSOURI ST Loyola of Chicago
Davidson 2 at ST. JOSEPH’S
Akron 3 at N. ILLINOIS
at KENTUCKY 16½ Georgia
at AUBURN Tennessee
at TEXAS A&M OFF Vanderbilt
Dayton 10 at FORDHAM
West Virginia at IOWA ST
Wisconsin at ILLINOIS
Georgetown 7 at DEPAUL
at COLORADO ST 2 Boise St
at SAN DIEGO ST 9 Wyoming
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY RANGERS OFF Columbus OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Nashville OFF
at NY ISLANDERS OFF Washington OFF
at CAROLINA -133 Philadelphia +123
at DETROIT -129 New Jersey +119
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
at MONTREAL OFF Buffalo OFF
at FLORIDA -105 Ottawa -105
at ST. LOUIS -139 Winnipeg +129
at DALLAS -111 Toronto +101
at EDMONTON OFF Minnesota OFF
at ARIZONA OFF Los Angeles OFF
at ANAHEIM -275 Colorado +245
at SAN JOSE OFF Chicago OFF
NFL
Super Bowl – Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England 3 3 (58½) Atlanta

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

