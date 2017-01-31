Predators-Penguins Sums

|Nashville
|1
|0
|1—2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|0—4
First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 8 (Irwin, C.Wilson), 14:04. 2, Pittsburgh, Kunitz 6 (S.Wilson, Cole), 16:19. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Daley 5 (Hagelin, Fehr), 3:10. 4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 13 (Sheary, Crosby), 11:07. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 14 (Kessel, Bonino), 16:12 (pp). Penalties_C.Wilson, NSH, (hooking), 0:35; Pittsburgh bench, served by Sheary (too many men on the ice), 13:03; Fisher, NSH, (hooking), 14:25; Watson, NSH, (hooking), 17:00.
Third Period_6, Nashville, C.Wilson 7 (Fisher, Jarnkrok), 3:18 (pp). Penalties_Bonino, PIT, (hooking), 2:32; Letang, PIT, (slashing), 18:07; Jarnkrok, NSH, (cross checking), 18:07.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-14-15_39. Pittsburgh 12-17-9_38.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 19-13-6 (38 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 18-6-1 (39-37).
A_18,455 (18,387). T_2:36.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.
