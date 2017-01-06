Predators-Panthers Sums

|Nashville
|0
|0
|1—1
|Florida
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Florida, Mckegg 2 (Thompson, Mackenzie), 2:24. Penalties_Marchessault, FLA, (tripping), 2:57; Jagr, FLA, (tripping), 7:36; Watson, NSH, (boarding), 13:44; Watson, NSH, (roughing), 16:21; Mackenzie, FLA, (roughing), 16:21; Mackenzie, FLA, (roughing), 16:21; Watson, NSH, (roughing), 16:21.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Demers, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 4:00; Demers, FLA, served by Sgarbossa, (instigator), 4:00; Demers, FLA, Major (fighting), 4:00; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 4:00; Forsberg, NSH, (slashing), 7:35; Weber, NSH, (interference), 10:47; Thompson, FLA, Major (fighting), 17:36; Fisher, NSH, Major (fighting), 17:36; Jagr, FLA, (holding), 17:45.
Third Period_2, Nashville, Smith 7 (Forsberg, Ribeiro), 5:03. 3, Florida, Marchessault 12 (Jagr, Trocheck), 10:07. Penalties_Demers, FLA, (tripping), 2:48; Kamenev, NSH, (tripping), 5:53.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-8-13_29. Florida 12-15-7_34.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Florida 0 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Florida, Reimer 6-5-3 (29-28).
A_14,003 (17,040). T_2:31.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Greg Devorski.
