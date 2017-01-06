10:50 pm, January 6, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Predators-Panthers Sums

Predators-Panthers Sums

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:34 pm 01/06/2017 10:34pm
Share
Nashville 0 0 1—1
Florida 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Florida, Mckegg 2 (Thompson, Mackenzie), 2:24. Penalties_Marchessault, FLA, (tripping), 2:57; Jagr, FLA, (tripping), 7:36; Watson, NSH, (boarding), 13:44; Watson, NSH, (roughing), 16:21; Mackenzie, FLA, (roughing), 16:21; Mackenzie, FLA, (roughing), 16:21; Watson, NSH, (roughing), 16:21.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Demers, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 4:00; Demers, FLA, served by Sgarbossa, (instigator), 4:00; Demers, FLA, Major (fighting), 4:00; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 4:00; Forsberg, NSH, (slashing), 7:35; Weber, NSH, (interference), 10:47; Thompson, FLA, Major (fighting), 17:36; Fisher, NSH, Major (fighting), 17:36; Jagr, FLA, (holding), 17:45.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Smith 7 (Forsberg, Ribeiro), 5:03. 3, Florida, Marchessault 12 (Jagr, Trocheck), 10:07. Penalties_Demers, FLA, (tripping), 2:48; Kamenev, NSH, (tripping), 5:53.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-8-13_29. Florida 12-15-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Florida 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Florida, Reimer 6-5-3 (29-28).

A_14,003 (17,040). T_2:31.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Greg Devorski.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Predators-Panthers Sums
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News