Predators-Panthers Sum

|Nashville
|0
|0
|1—1
|Florida
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Florida, Mckegg 2 (Thompson, Mackenzie), 2:24.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Nashville, Smith 7 (Forsberg, Ribeiro), 5:03. 3, Florida, Marchessault 12 (Jagr, Trocheck), 10:07.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-8-13_29. Florida 12-15-7_34.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Florida 0 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 3-3-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Florida, Reimer 6-5-3 (29-28).
A_14,003 (17,040). T_2:31.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Greg Devorski.
