Predators-Oilers Sum

|Nashville
|0
|1
|1
|0—3
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
|Nashville won shootout 2-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 11 (Johansen, Forsberg), 17:12. 2, Edmonton, Hendricks 2 (Kassian), 17:53.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Ellis 8 (Johansen, Irwin), 6:55. 4, Edmonton, Lucic 11 (Mcdavid, Draisaitl), 15:31 (pp).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Nashville 2 (Ellis G, Neal G), Edmonton 0 (Letestu NG, Maroon NG).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-15-15-2_44. Edmonton 8-10-6-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Edmonton 1 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 17-12-6 (32 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 24-12-7 (44-42).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_3:7.
Referees_Francis Charron, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.
