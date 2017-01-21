12:49 am, January 21, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Breaking News » Sports » NHL News » Predators-Oilers Sum

Predators-Oilers Sum

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 12:32 am 01/21/2017 12:32am
Share
Nashville 0 1 1 0—3
Edmonton 0 1 1 0—2
Nashville won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 11 (Johansen, Forsberg), 17:12. 2, Edmonton, Hendricks 2 (Kassian), 17:53.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Ellis 8 (Johansen, Irwin), 6:55. 4, Edmonton, Lucic 11 (Mcdavid, Draisaitl), 15:31 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Nashville 2 (Ellis G, Neal G), Edmonton 0 (Letestu NG, Maroon NG).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-15-15-2_44. Edmonton 8-10-6-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Edmonton 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 17-12-6 (32 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 24-12-7 (44-42).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_3:7.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NHL News
Home » Breaking News » Sports » NHL News » Predators-Oilers Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News