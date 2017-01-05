Predators-Lightning Sum

|Nashville
|1
|3
|2—6
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Nashville, Fisher 11 (Johansen, Ekholm), 2:25 (pp).
Second Period_2, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Fiala, Johansen), 3:56. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 12 (Hedman, Killorn), 6:12 (pp). 4, Nashville, Sissons 3 (Fisher), 13:21. 5, Nashville, Ellis 5 (Wilson, Arvidsson), 14:04.
Third Period_6, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Jarnkrok), 14:02. 7, Nashville, Sissons 5 (Bitetto, Jarnkrok), 17:00.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 4-7-8_19. Tampa Bay 5-11-12_28.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-10-6 (28 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-7-2 (18-13).
A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:32.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Steve Miller.
