NHL News

Predators-Lightning Sum

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:29 pm
Nashville 1 3 2—6
Tampa Bay 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Fisher 11 (Johansen, Ekholm), 2:25 (pp).

Second Period_2, Nashville, Forsberg 9 (Fiala, Johansen), 3:56. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 12 (Hedman, Killorn), 6:12 (pp). 4, Nashville, Sissons 3 (Fisher), 13:21. 5, Nashville, Ellis 5 (Wilson, Arvidsson), 14:04.

Third Period_6, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Jarnkrok), 14:02. 7, Nashville, Sissons 5 (Bitetto, Jarnkrok), 17:00.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 4-7-8_19. Tampa Bay 5-11-12_28.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-10-6 (28 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-7-2 (18-13).

A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:32.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Steve Miller.

NHL News