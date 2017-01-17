5:12 pm, January 17, 2017
BREAKING NEWS President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years.

Predators claim Hunt, send Fiala to AHL, put Granberg on IR

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 4:52 pm 01/17/2017 04:52pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have claimed defenseman Brad Hunt off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

In other moves announced Tuesday, the Predators assigned forward Kevin Fiala to their American Hockey League affiliate in Milwaukee and have placed defenseman Petter Granberg on injured reserve.

Hunt had one goal and four assists in nine games for St. Louis this season. He has appeared in a total of 30 NHL games over parts of four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis. He has two career goals and six assists.

Fiala has six goals and three assists in 32 games for Nashville this season.

Granberg has played in 10 games for the Predators and has 10 penalty minutes.

