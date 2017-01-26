Penguins-Bruins Sums

|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1—3
|Boston
|0
|3
|1—4
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Schultz 8, 7:37. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 15 (Crosby, Schultz), 11:26 (pp). Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (cross checking), 9:51; Kuhnhackl, PIT, (tripping), 11:49; Fehr, PIT, (tripping), 17:56.
Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 20 (Miller, Bergeron), 1:38 (sh). 4, Boston, Marchand 21 (Carlo, Pastrnak), 6:27. 5, Boston, Nash 3 (Krug, Moore), 10:25. Penalties_Mcquaid, BOS, (tripping), 0:36; Daley, PIT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:26; Backes, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:26; Fehr, PIT, (roughing), 15:09; Kessel, PIT, (cross checking), 15:09; Backes, BOS, (cross checking), 15:09; Kessel, PIT, (roughing), 15:09; Backes, BOS, (roughing), 15:09; Wilson, PIT, served by Guentzel, (instigator), 19:12; Wilson, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:12; Wilson, PIT, Major (fighting), 19:12; Miller, BOS, Major (fighting), 19:12.
Third Period_6, Boston, Bergeron 11 (Pastrnak, Spooner), 0:51 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 12 (Kunitz), 10:35. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (tripping), 1:38; Beleskey, BOS, (delay of game), 15:26; Daley, PIT, (hooking), 17:32; Pastrnak, BOS, (tripping), 18:44.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-4-6_23. Boston 13-16-8_37.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 5; Boston 1 of 5.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 17-6-1 (37 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 24-12-4 (22-19).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:45.
Referees_Matt MacPherson, Dean Morton, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy.
