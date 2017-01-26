10:37 pm, January 26, 2017
Penguins-Bruins Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:15 pm 01/26/2017 10:15pm
Pittsburgh 2 0 1—3
Boston 0 3 1—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Schultz 8, 7:37. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 15 (Crosby, Schultz), 11:26 (pp).

Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 20 (Miller, Bergeron), 1:38 (sh). 4, Boston, Marchand 21 (Carlo, Pastrnak), 6:27. 5, Boston, Nash 3 (Krug, Moore), 10:25.

Third Period_6, Boston, Bergeron 11 (Pastrnak, Spooner), 0:51 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 12 (Kunitz), 10:35.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-4-6_23. Boston 13-16-8_37.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 5; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 17-6-1 (37 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 24-12-4 (22-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:45.

Referees_Matt MacPherson, Dean Morton, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy.

NHL News