Penguins-Bruins Sum

|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1—3
|Boston
|0
|3
|1—4
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Schultz 8, 7:37. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 15 (Crosby, Schultz), 11:26 (pp).
Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 20 (Miller, Bergeron), 1:38 (sh). 4, Boston, Marchand 21 (Carlo, Pastrnak), 6:27. 5, Boston, Nash 3 (Krug, Moore), 10:25.
Third Period_6, Boston, Bergeron 11 (Pastrnak, Spooner), 0:51 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 12 (Kunitz), 10:35.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-4-6_23. Boston 13-16-8_37.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 5; Boston 1 of 5.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 17-6-1 (37 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 24-12-4 (22-19).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:45.
Referees_Matt MacPherson, Dean Morton, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Murphy.
