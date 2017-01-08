Pavelski scores 2, Sharks beat Red Wings 6-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals, Mikkel Boedker scored for the first time in 30 games and the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Saturday night to end a three-game slide.

Patrick Marleau, Mirco Mueller and Joonas Donskoi also scored for the Sharks, who also helped goalie Martin Jones get his 20th win of the season.

Thomas Vanek, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Red Wings, who were coming off a shutout and had allowed two goals in their previous two games. Athanasiou scored in back-to-back games for the first time since October and has five points in the two games since being benched.

The Sharks scored three goals within a four-minute span late in the first period, erasing a 1-0 deficit. They also scored twice in the opening five minutes of the third before the Red Wings responded again.

Vanek gave the Red Wings the early lead, firing a puck that glanced off Justin Braun’s skate and into the net.

Donskoi tied the score three minutes later, picking up a rebound. Mueller and Marleau followed, putting the Sharks ahead, 3-1.

Pavelski and Boedker scored in the third period to put the game away.

NOTES: Red Wings D Danny DeKeyser took a puck to the jaw in the third period but appeared to be OK coming off the ice. … Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic went on injured reverse and missed his fourth straight after getting hit in the face with the puck and suffering nerve damage and a fracture. … Vanek has scored three goals in two games and five in his last six. … Marleau scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season. … Pavelski recorded his 600th HHL point with his second goal.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Chicago on Tuesday night in the sixth game of a season-high seven-game trip.

Sharks: At Edmonton on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game trip to Alberta.

