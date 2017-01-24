Panthers-Coyotes Sum

|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0—2
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Florida, Trocheck 18 (Marchessault, Kindl), 14:24.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Fischer 2 (Burmistrov, Chychrun), 2:03. 3, Arizona, White 3 (Chychrun, Murphy), 2:15. 4, Florida, Sgarbossa 2 (Sceviour, Mackenzie), 6:34.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Arizona, Rieder 10 (Goligoski, Burmistrov), 0:48.
Shots on Goal_Florida 8-11-6_25. Arizona 13-11-16-2_42.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 13-13-6 (42 shots-39 saves). Arizona, Smith 10-13-5 (25-23).
A_10,042 (17,125). T_2:34.
Referees_Justin St Pierre, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Wheler.
