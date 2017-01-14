Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils hung on to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.

New Jersey snapped a four-game skid after Palmieri scored 6:22 into the game and then assisted on Taylor Hall’s goal with 1:29 left in the first period. Keith Kinkaid stopped 31 shots while filling in for Devils starter Cory Schneider.

It was the ninth goal for Palmieri, who had a career-high 30 goals last season to lead New Jersey. The 25-year-old has five goals in his last 12 games.

Sean Monahan scored in the second period and Chad Johnson made 34 saves for Calgary, which ended a four-game home winning streak.

Palmieri scored after Flames defenseman Mark Giordano got caught pinching and New Jersey broke out on a 3-on-2. Palmieri kept the puck and whipped a shot past Johnson high on his blocker side.

New Jersey made it 2-0 on the power play. Palmieri zipped a pass across the slot to Hall, who fired a wrist shot into the top corner from 30 feet out.

After a lethargic opening 20 minutes in which they were outplayed, outskated and outshot 14-7, the Flames came out flying in the second.

Kris Versteeg redirected a shot that slipped just wide of the net, Sam Bennett was turned away by Kinkaid on a chance from in-close, and Giordano was thwarted when he jumped into the rush and had a great chance to score.

Calgary kept up the pressure, finally getting on the scoreboard at 14:04. Kinkaid made a pad stop against Dougie Hamilton, but Monahan was right there at the top of the crease to bury the rebound.

Monahan’s 11th goal ended an 11-game goalless drought and was his first even-strength goal since Dec. 4.

NOTES: Calgary’s Micheal Ferland (lower body) missed his first game of the season. … The Devils activated Jacob Josefson (illness) from the IR. He missed the last six games. Sergey Kalinin (lower body) did not play after blocking a shot Thursday night in Edmonton.

UP NEXT

Devils: Continue a four-game trip at Vancouver on Sunday night.

Flames: Play at Edmonton on Saturday night before returning for a three-game homestand.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments