Oilers-Ducks Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:48 am 01/26/2017 12:48am
Edmonton 0 3 1—4
Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 18 (Mcdavid), 5:33. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-hopkins 11 (Lucic, Slepyshev), 17:55. 3, Edmonton, Kassian 4 (Letestu), 19:44.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 19 (Maroon, Sekera), 1:34.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 6-12-5_23. Anaheim 7-10-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Talbot 25-12-7 (26 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 19-11-8 (23-19).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:23.

Referees_Mike Leggo, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Vaughan Rody.

