Monday's Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 3:08 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced St. Louis will forfeit its second-round (No. 56) and compensation round B (No. 75) draft picks to Houston and pay Houston $2 million for hacking Astros. Placed Christopher Correa on the permanently ineligible list.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Spencer Bingol baseball research & development analyst; Fred Hubert senior baseball systems developer; Patrick McLaughlin minor league video/Florida baseball operations assistant; and J.T. Watkins advance scouting assistant.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed OF Colby Rasmus to a one-year contract. Released OF Jason Coats.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released OF Tyson Gillies. Signed LHP Darin Gorski.

LAREDO LEMURS — Released RHP Yonata Ortega, OF Eudy Pina and OF Drew Martinez. Signed INF Abel Nieves and C Tyler Ogle.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Cesar Valera.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Blake Schmit.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Edwin Carl.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed of INF Cody Puckett.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Andrew Cooper. Claimed LHP Ryan Bollinger off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Jordan Wellander.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Sean Bierman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Jiwan James.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract. Waived F Troy Williams.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Acquired C Kia Vaughn and G Bria Hartley from Washington and traded C Carolyn Swords to Seattle. Seattle received Washington’s first-round (No. 6) draft pick in the three-team trade.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Seth Helgeson, D Steven Santini and D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Jake Dotchin from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Christian Djoos and F Chandler Stephenson from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

OTTAWA FURY — Named Julian de Guzman assistant coach.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Oguchi Onyewu.

COLLEGE

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT — Named Art Link football coach.

STANFORD — Named Kevin Hambly director of women’s volleyball.

