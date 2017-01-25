10:16 pm, January 25, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen now to President Donald Trump's interview with ABC's David Muir.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Matthews' 23rd goal helps…

Matthews’ 23rd goal helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-0

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:46 pm 01/25/2017 09:46pm
Share
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews scored early in the first period and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Roman Polak scored late in the second period and James van Riemsdyk and Nikita Soshnikov had goals in the third to give Toronto a comfortable cushion.

The Maple Leafs moved a point ahead of Boston in the Atlantic standings and into third place for the division’s third guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Toronto has played five fewer games than the Bruins, putting it in a relatively favorable position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and just the second time in 12 seasons.

Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots for the Red Wings.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Matthews' 23rd goal helps…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News