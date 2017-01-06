10:50 pm, January 6, 2017
Maple Leafs-Devils Sums

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 10:36 pm 01/06/2017 10:36pm
Toronto 4 0 0—4
New Jersey 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Kadri 15 (Bozak, Van riemsdyk), 9:26 (pp). 2, Toronto, Brown 9, 13:17 (sh). 3, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Hyman, Gardiner), 14:40 (pp). 4, Toronto, Bozak 8 (Kadri, Van riemsdyk), 15:15 (pp). Penalties_Polak, TOR, (interference), 1:22; Merrill, NJ, (boarding), 7:59; Marner, TOR, (hooking), 11:28; Quincey, NJ, (roughing), 14:40; Gardiner, TOR, (high sticking), 16:14.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Parenteau 12 (Henrique, Severson), 16:36. 6, New Jersey, Merrill 1 (Wood, Smith-pelly), 17:31. Penalties_Quincey, NJ, (holding), 8:44; Polak, TOR, (hooking), 15:07.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-5_14. New Jersey 7-11-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 3 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 17-8-7 (32 shots-30 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 12-13-5 (5-2), Kinkaid 4-4-2 (9-8).

A_15,233 (17,625). T_2:23.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.

NHL News