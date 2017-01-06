Maple Leafs-Devils Sum

|Toronto
|4
|0
|0—4
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|2—2
First Period_1, Toronto, Kadri 15 (Bozak, Van riemsdyk), 9:26 (pp). 2, Toronto, Brown 9, 13:17 (sh). 3, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Hyman, Gardiner), 14:40 (pp). 4, Toronto, Bozak 8 (Kadri, Van riemsdyk), 15:15 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_5, New Jersey, Parenteau 12 (Henrique, Severson), 16:36. 6, New Jersey, Merrill 1 (Wood, Smith-pelly), 17:31.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-5_14. New Jersey 7-11-14_32.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 3 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 4.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 17-8-7 (32 shots-30 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 12-13-5 (5-2), Kinkaid 4-4-2 (9-8).
A_15,233 (17,625). T_2:23.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Tony Sericolo.
