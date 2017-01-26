11:49 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Lightning-Panthers Sum

Lightning-Panthers Sum

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:48 pm 01/26/2017 10:48pm
Share
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 0—1
Florida 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Florida, Jokinen 5 (Yandle, Trocheck), 9:55 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Drouin, Killorn), 11:33 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Florida, Marchessault 14 (Yandle, Jokinen), 1:49 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-12-12_32. Florida 12-10-12-3_37.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-11-3 (37 shots-35 saves). Florida, Reimer 8-6-4 (32-31).

A_14,248 (17,040). T_2:36.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Lightning-Panthers Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News