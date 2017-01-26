Lightning-Panthers Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Florida, Jokinen 5 (Yandle, Trocheck), 9:55 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Drouin, Killorn), 11:33 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Florida, Marchessault 14 (Yandle, Jokinen), 1:49 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-12-12_32. Florida 12-10-12-3_37.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-11-3 (37 shots-35 saves). Florida, Reimer 8-6-4 (32-31).
A_14,248 (17,040). T_2:36.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
