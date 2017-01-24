Lightning-Blackhawks Sums

|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|4—5
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 9 (Hartman, Panik), 10:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Boyle 12 (Filppula), 18:35. Penalties_Dotchin, TB, (hooking), 4:18; Nesterov, TB, (hooking), 13:19; Paquette, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:23.
Second Period_3, Chicago, Keith 3 (Toews, Panarin), 1:26. Penalties_Kempny, CHI, (high sticking), 3:55; Killorn, TB, (holding), 12:23.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Nesterov 3 (Boyle), 2:47. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 14 (Killorn, Filppula), 6:14. 6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 15 (Vasilevskiy, Killorn), 6:44. 7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 18, 17:55. Penalties_Hartman, CHI, (hooking), 11:16.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 10-12-14_36. Chicago 11-11-14_36.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-11-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Crawford 18-11-3 (35-31).
A_21,617 (19,717). T_2:29.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brian Mach.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments