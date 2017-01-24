4:14 pm, January 25, 2017
Lightning-Blackhawks Sum

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:32 pm 01/24/2017 11:32pm
Tampa Bay 1 0 4—5
Chicago 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 9 (Hartman, Panik), 10:23. 2, Tampa Bay, Boyle 12 (Filppula), 18:35.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Keith 3 (Toews, Panarin), 1:26.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Nesterov 3 (Boyle), 2:47. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 14 (Killorn, Filppula), 6:14. 6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 15 (Vasilevskiy, Killorn), 6:44. 7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 18, 17:55.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 10-12-14_36. Chicago 11-11-14_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-11-2 (36 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Crawford 18-11-3 (35-31).

A_21,617 (19,717). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Dave Lewis. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brian Mach.

