Kings-Sharks Sum

|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|1
|1—2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, San Jose, Couture 12 (Martin, Labanc), 11:56.
Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Carter 21 (Muzzin, Kopitar), 3:03 (pp).
Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Pearson 10 (Carter), 0:58.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 16-8-10-1_35. San Jose 6-7-13-1_27.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 17-10-3 (27 shots-26 saves). San Jose, Jones 19-12-2 (35-33).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:33.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Shane Heyer.
