NHL News

NHL News

Kings-Sharks Sum

Kings-Sharks Sum

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:00 am 01/04/2017 01:00am
Los Angeles 0 0 1 1—2
San Jose 0 1 0 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, San Jose, Couture 12 (Martin, Labanc), 11:56.

Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Carter 21 (Muzzin, Kopitar), 3:03 (pp).

Overtime_3, Los Angeles, Pearson 10 (Carter), 0:58.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 16-8-10-1_35. San Jose 6-7-13-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 17-10-3 (27 shots-26 saves). San Jose, Jones 19-12-2 (35-33).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Shane Heyer.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
NHL News