Kings-Hurricanes Sums

|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|3—3
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Dahlbeck, CAR, (high sticking), 5:43; Kopitar, LA, (hooking), 12:11; Mcginn, CAR, (holding), 12:11.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Brown, LA, (tripping), 7:57; Setoguchi, LA, (hooking), 13:25.
Third Period_1, Los Angeles, Gaborik 5 (Kopitar, Doughty), 15:17. 2, Los Angeles, Lewis 7 (Setoguchi, Mcnabb), 15:55. 3, Los Angeles, Clifford 5 (Martinez, Pearson), 17:36. Penalties_Andreoff, LA, (hooking), 5:14; Martinez, LA, (tripping), 11:47.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-9-12_29. Carolina 7-9-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 4.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 22-14-3 (22 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Ward 18-16-6 (28-26).
A_10,486 (18,680). T_2:20.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tony Sericolo.
