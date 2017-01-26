11:49 am, January 27, 2017
Kings-Hurricanes Sums

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:51 pm 01/26/2017 09:51pm
Los Angeles 0 0 3—3
Carolina 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Dahlbeck, CAR, (high sticking), 5:43; Kopitar, LA, (hooking), 12:11; Mcginn, CAR, (holding), 12:11.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Brown, LA, (tripping), 7:57; Setoguchi, LA, (hooking), 13:25.

Third Period_1, Los Angeles, Gaborik 5 (Kopitar, Doughty), 15:17. 2, Los Angeles, Lewis 7 (Setoguchi, Mcnabb), 15:55. 3, Los Angeles, Clifford 5 (Martinez, Pearson), 17:36. Penalties_Andreoff, LA, (hooking), 5:14; Martinez, LA, (tripping), 11:47.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-9-12_29. Carolina 7-9-6_22.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 22-14-3 (22 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Ward 18-16-6 (28-26).

A_10,486 (18,680). T_2:20.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tony Sericolo.

