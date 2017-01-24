9:58 pm, January 24, 2017
NHL News

Kings-Devils Sums

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:50 pm 01/24/2017 09:50pm
Los Angeles 3 0 0—3
New Jersey 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Carter, Doughty), 0:50 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Pearson 15 (Setoguchi, Carter), 1:46. 3, Los Angeles, Martinez 7 (Gaborik, Shore), 16:15. Penalties_Quincey, NJ, (holding), 0:41; Lewis, LA, (tripping), 5:31; Lewis, LA, (boarding), 8:11; Kopitar, LA, (hooking), 8:27; Merrill, NJ, (interference), 14:14.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Nolan, LA, (delay of game), 6:14.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Quincey 4 (Cammalleri, Wood), 7:19. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 12-8-5_25. New Jersey 8-7-10_25.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Budaj 21-14-3 (25 shots-24 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 6-5-2 (13-13), Schneider 14-15-7 (12-9).

A_13,412 (17,625). T_2:26.

Referees_Rob Martell, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
