Johnson makes 28 saves as Flames top Canucks 3-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Chad Johnson had 28 saves in his first win in a month, and the Calgary Flames snapped Vancouver’s six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory over the Canucks on Saturday night.

Matt Stajan, Alex Chiasson and Michael Frolik scored as Calgary salvaged a split of the home-and-home series. The Flames lost 4-2 at Vancouver on Friday night despite holding the Canucks to a season-low 13 shots on net.

Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver, which dressed just five defensemen due to upper-body injuries to Ben Hutton and Chris Tanev. Jacob Markstrom had 38 stops while subbing for Ryan Miller, who got the win Friday night.

Calgary opened the scoring at 14:26 of the first period when Chiasson deflected Sean Monahan’s shot past Markstrom out of mid-air.

Just 1:03 later, the Flames scored again. Darting down the wing, Garnet Hathaway zipped a hard pass in front that was neatly steered in by Stajan as he bowled his way to the net.

It was Stajan’s first goal since Dec. 4 against Anaheim and No. 4 on the season.

Frolik added an insurance goal at 18:10 of the third after he scored twice Friday night. Matthew Tkachuk got an assist on the play, extending his point streak to nine games — the longest such streak for a rookie this season.

Horvat picked his 13th goal of the season at 3:04 of the second period, and Vancouver had a chance to tie the game when it got a power-play opportunity with five minutes remaining in the third. But Johnson helped hold them off.

Johnson improved to 14-8-1. He had lost his last four appearances.

NOTES: Horvat extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, five assists). … One of the Canucks’ defensemen was Alex Biega, who had been scratched the past six games. … Anton Rodin dressed for Vancouver but didn’t play a shift. … Calgary improved to 16-0-1 when leading after two periods. … Canucks RW Alex Burrows returned after missing Friday’s game due to an illness.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flames: Visit Winnipeg on Monday night.

