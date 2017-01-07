12:20 am, January 7, 2017
Islanders-Avalanche Sums

Islanders-Avalanche Sums

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 12:16 am
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0 0—1
Colorado 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Colorado, Landeskog 7 (Rantanen, Mackinnon), 6:06. Penalties_De haan, NYI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 14:16; Chimera, NYI, (interference), 17:45.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Boychuk 5 (Leddy, Strome), 17:34 (pp). Penalties_Soderberg, COL, (holding), 4:43; Seidenberg, NYI, (tripping), 8:19; Nelson, NYI, (interference), 12:16; Gelinas, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:16; Tyutin, COL, (hooking), 15:58; Zadorov, COL, (cross checking), 16:42.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ladd, NYI, (holding), 4:43; Zadorov, COL, (holding), 5:29.

Overtime_3, Colorado, Mackinnon 10 (Barrie, Iginla), 4:43 (pp). Penalties_De haan, NYI, (hooking), 3:42.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-15-11-1_36. Colorado 12-11-11-5_39.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Colorado 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 9-5-1 (39 shots-37 saves). Colorado, Pickard 7-11-1 (36-35).

A_14,788 (18,007). T_2:46.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tim Nowak.

