Islanders-Avalanche Sums

First Period_1, Colorado, Landeskog 7 (Rantanen, Mackinnon), 6:06. Penalties_De haan, NYI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 14:16; Chimera, NYI, (interference), 17:45.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Boychuk 5 (Leddy, Strome), 17:34 (pp). Penalties_Soderberg, COL, (holding), 4:43; Seidenberg, NYI, (tripping), 8:19; Nelson, NYI, (interference), 12:16; Gelinas, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:16; Tyutin, COL, (hooking), 15:58; Zadorov, COL, (cross checking), 16:42.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Ladd, NYI, (holding), 4:43; Zadorov, COL, (holding), 5:29.
Overtime_3, Colorado, Mackinnon 10 (Barrie, Iginla), 4:43 (pp). Penalties_De haan, NYI, (hooking), 3:42.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-15-11-1_36. Colorado 12-11-11-5_39.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Colorado 1 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 9-5-1 (39 shots-37 saves). Colorado, Pickard 7-11-1 (36-35).
A_14,788 (18,007). T_2:46.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Tim Nowak.
