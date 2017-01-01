Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

|Carolina
|0
|1
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Boyle 10 (Kucherov, Hedman), 7:35 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Drouin 11 (Palat, Kucherov), 19:50 (pp).
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (Peca, Hedman), 13:22. 4, Carolina, Aho 7 (Teravainen, Slavin), 15:20.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 6-12-9_27. Tampa Bay 12-7-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Ward 13-10-6 (25 shots-22 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-5-2 (27-26).
A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:25.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments