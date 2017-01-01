1:41 am, January 1, 2017
Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 1:33 am 01/01/2017 01:33am
Carolina 0 1 0—1
Tampa Bay 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Boyle 10 (Kucherov, Hedman), 7:35 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Drouin 11 (Palat, Kucherov), 19:50 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (Peca, Hedman), 13:22. 4, Carolina, Aho 7 (Teravainen, Slavin), 15:20.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 6-12-9_27. Tampa Bay 12-7-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Ward 13-10-6 (25 shots-22 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-5-2 (27-26).

A_19,092 (19,204). T_2:25.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

