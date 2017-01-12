Hamilton’s late goal third lifts Flames over Sharks 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Hamilton and rookie Matthew Tkachuk each finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Michael Frolik also scored. Mikael Backlund added a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start for the Flames, Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, while Logan Couture also scored.

Making just his sixth start of the season, San Jose’s Aaron Dell made 25 saves in the loss. The 27-year-old Dell, who is too old to be considered an NHL rookie, hails from nearby Airdrie, Alberta, and played two seasons for the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2007-09.

The Sharks were playing their second game in as many nights in Alberta. Burns scored once and set up two others in Edmonton on Tuesday to lead the Sharks to a 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Couture opened the scoring at 9:40 of the first period when he redirected a point shot fired by Burns through Johnson’s legs for a power-play goal.

Frolik, who was in the penalty box serving a slashing penalty when Couture scored, then answered right back for the Flames at 11:22. Thanks to a nice second effort, Frolik shoveled a rebound past Dell to atone for his penalty.

Burns put the Sharks back up by one at 16:06 when his wrist shot from the point found the back of the net behind Johnson, who was screened on the play.

After being outshot 12-8 in the first period, the Flames turned the tables and outshot the Sharks 9-7 in the second.

The Flames were rewarded for their hard work during a man advantage when Tkachuk deflected a shot taken by Mikael Backlund past Dell with 31.7 seconds left in the period.

At the midway mark of the third period, Dell made three straight saves to deny Matt Stajan, Tkachuk and Garnet Hathaway from giving the Flames the lead.

Johnson stuck out his left pad to deny Mikkel Boedker from scoring on a penalty shot with 5:27 to play in regulation. Boedker was awarded the penalty shot after being hauled down from behind by Calgary’s TJ Brodie.

Johnson then stopped another breakaway attempt by Boedker in the game’s final minute to preserve the victory for the Flames.

NOTES: Although he was listed as a scratch, D Mirco Mueller started for the Sharks and even played a couple shifts before officials deemed him ineligible for the rest of the game. For the rest of the game, the Sharks had to go with five defensemen, a group which included Tim Heed, who was playing his first NHL game. … Calgary F Sean Monahan has gone 11 games without scoring a goal. He has just four assists during that stretch.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Play St. Louis at home on Saturday night.

Flames: Take on New Jersey at home on Friday night.

