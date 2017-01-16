3:41 pm, January 16, 2017
NASA has announced the death of astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. He was 82.

Greiss makes 32 saves; Islanders blank Bruins 4-0

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 3:32 pm 01/16/2017 03:32pm
New York Islanders left wing Nikolay Kulemin (86) scores against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Nikolay Kulemin scored two of New York’s three second-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 32 saves for his first shutout this season and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Monday.

Josh Bailey and Jason Chimera also scored for the Islanders, who have lost 13 of 19 road games this season (6-9-4), but defeated the Bruins twice in TD Garden.

Chimera has scored in three consecutive games for New York, which entered the game with the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Boston starting goaltender Tuukka Rask was pulled after two periods. He gave up three goals on 15 shots. Backup Zane McIntyre gave up the other goal.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
NHL News