Granlund, Miller lead Canucks past Flames, 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Markus Granlund had two goals and an assist, Ryan Miller made 44 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Michael Chaput and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver in the opener of the home-and-home series that ends Saturday night in Calgary. The Canucks have their longest winning streak since December 2013.

Granlund gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead with a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the second period, and added his ninth of the season at 3:18 of the third.

Michael Frolik scored twice for Calgary, Mikael Backlund had two assists and Brian Elliott stopped nine shots.

Vancouver moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot, a point up on the idle Los Angeles Kings. Calgary is a point up on Vancouver in the first wild-card position.

Notes: Vancouver had a season-low 13 shots. … Miller has allowed just seven goals combined during his personal five-game win streak. … Backlund has six goals and five assists in the last six games. … Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk had an assist to extend his points streak to eight games (one goal, eight assists). … Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows sat out because of an illness.

UP NEXT:

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

Canucks: At Calgary on Saturday night.

