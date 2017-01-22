Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York’s three-game winning streak.

Giroux’s 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenseman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, giving the Flyers a much-needed win after trailing 2-0. Philadelphia 2as 3-9-3 in its previous 15 since a 10-game winning streak.

Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.

Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss stopped 44 shots.

Before Giroux’s winner, Greiss denied Provorov on a point-blank attempt. Mason matched that save, denying John Tavares on a breakaway after Jason Chimera fed him the puck.

The Islanders had two power-play chances midway through the third period without converting. The Flyers had their chance with the man advantage when Cal Clutterbuck was called for tripping with 2:53 left but also failed to score.

The Flyers held a 42-34 shots advantage heading into overtime.

Leddy opened the scoring with 6:35 to go in the first period, snaring a loose puck that had squirted free after a scramble in front of the Flyers net and firing the puck over a fallen Mason.

Tavares rushed in on Mason but neither he nor linemates Josh Bailey or Anders Lee could beat Mason before the puck found its way out to Leddy, who scored his eighth.

The Flyers outshot the Islanders 15-8 in the first but Greiss continued his strong play, stopping all Flyers attempts. The Islanders’ starting goalie since Jaroslav Halak was sent to AHL Bridgeport three weeks ago, Greiss continued his stellar play in the second with another 18 saves.

Quine made it 2-0 at 4:47 of the second, flipping the puck over Mason for his fourth goal of the season.

Simmonds finally broke through for the Flyers with 5:50 left in the second period to narrow the deficit to 2-1. The goal ended Greiss’ shutout streak at 154:10 following shutout wins at Boston last Monday and at home against Dallas last Thursday night.

Simmonds’ goal was his team-leading 19th this season.

Provorov tied it at 1:47 of the third on a dazzling solo effort around the Islanders’ defense before beating Greiss for his fourth.

With both teams playing the second game of weekend back-to-backs, the Islanders had more jump early. But the Flyers seemed to find their legs once Simmonds scored late in the second and into the third period.

New York had won two straight games since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano as coach last Tuesday. They beat Dallas 3-0 on Thursday and stopped the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday. They also won 3-0 at Boston last Monday in Capuano’s last game.

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck returned after three-game absence with an undisclosed injury while defenseman Johnny Boychuk also returned after missing two games. Forward Andrew Ladd missed his fourth straight game with an upper body injury.

NOTES: The Islanders have scored first in 21 of their last 26 games. … New York fell to 15-0-4 when leading after two periods. … The Flyers have allowed the game’s first goal a league-high 32 times. … The Islanders visit Philadelphia on Feb. 9 and March 30 to complete the season series.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Islanders: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments