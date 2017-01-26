11:49 am, January 27, 2017
Gaudreau scores late in OT, Flames edge Senators to end skid

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:55 pm 01/26/2017 10:55pm
Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his overtime goal with center Mikael Backlund (11) during an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored with 31 seconds on the clock in overtime and Calgary edged the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Thursday night, two days after Flames coach Glen Gulutzan called his struggling team “pathetic.”

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames (25-24-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Elliott, a former goalie for the Senators, made 25 saves in the win.

Chris Wideman and Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators (26-15-6), and Mike Condon stopped 23 shots.

The game marked the return of former Ottawa coach Dave Cameron, who was fired after last season. He is now an assistant coach for Calgary.

