Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wesley Wright on a minor league contract. Assigned RHP Brady Dragmire outright to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Andury Acevedo, Maikel Cleto, Daniel Corcino, Seth Frankoff, Jim Henderson, Casey Kelly, Jhondaniel Medina, Conor Mullee, Fernando Rodriguez, LHPs Gerardo Concepcion, Zac Rosscup, INFs Chris Dominguez, Munenori Kawasaki and Jemile Weeks and C Carlos Corporan on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Fabio Castillo, Steve Geltz, Brandon Morrow and Madison Younginer; LHP Patrick Schuster; Cs Wynston Sawyer and Bobby Wilson; and OFs Stetson Allie, Tyler Holt, Henry Ramos and 1B Ike Davis on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Keith Werman coach of El Paso (PCL); Lance Burkhart hitting coach and Jonathan Meyer coach of San Antonio (TL); Edwin Rodriguez manager, Raul Padron hitting coach and Freddy Flores coach of Lake Elsinore (Cal); Doug Banks hitting coach and Jhonny Carvajal coach of Fort Wayne (MWL); Hunter Mense hitting coach, Josh Spence pitching coach and Oscar Salazar coach of Tri-City (NWL); Shaun Cole manager, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Mike McCoy coach of the AZL Padres 1; Jackson Quezada pitching coach and Vinny Lopez hitting coach of the AZL Padres 2; Garvin Alston minor league rehab pitching coach; and Aaron Levin manager of the DSL Padres.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Patrick Brady.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Andrew Woeck.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of C Maxx Tissenbaum to the Colorado Rockies.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed SS Wardy Polanco-Torres.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Matthew Spann.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Tyler Hunt.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and Gs Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reassigned quarterbacks coach Freddie Kitchens to running backs coach. Named Byron Leftwich quarterbacks coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed S Colt Anderson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Kenzel Doe.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Ryan Faragher to Utah (ECHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Christian Fischer to Tucson (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Sam Brittain from Springfield (AHL) to Manchester (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Seth Helgeson, Steven Santini and Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Mackenzie Skapski from Hartford (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Ivan Barbashev to Chicago (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned F Yan-Pavel Laplante from Utica (AHL) to Alaska (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Kevin Sundher from Reading (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned D Brycen Martin to Elmira (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Bryan Moore to Allen (ECHL). Assigned F Jake Marchment to Allen.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Stephen McAulay to Florida (ECHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Signed F Brad Townsend.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Brian Billett.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Released G Ed Zdolshek.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G John Havrilack as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced the retirements of F Colin Bonner and M Timo Pitter.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Benjamin Angoua on loan from Guingamp (Ligue 1-France).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded G Josh Saunders to Orlando City for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Signed D Alexander Callens.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Marcos Urena to a multi-year contract.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Gs Brian Holt and Jimmy Maurer and D Alexis Velela.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE USA — Suspended Louisiana Tech G Jacobi Boykins and UAB G Hakeem Baxter one game for their parts in a brawl during Thursday’s men’s basketball game.

COLORADO — Announced the resignation of safeties coach Joe Tumpkin.

KANSAS — Suspended men’s basketball F Carlton Bragg indefinitely.

LIMESTONE — Named Akasha Kasper assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Mags Saurin.

PURCHASE — Named Breena Salwocki women’s soccer coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Todd Helton volunteer director of baseball player development.

UNLV — Extended the contract of Tony Sanchez football coach through the 2021 season.

