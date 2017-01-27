Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wesley Wright on a minor league contract. Assigned RHP Brady Dragmire outright to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Fabio Castillo, Steve Geltz, Brandon Morrow and Madison Younginer; LHP Patrick Schuster; Cs Wynston Sawyer and Bobby Wilson; and OFs Stetson Allie, Tyler Holt and Henry Ramos on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Keith Werman coach of El Paso (PCL); Lance Burkhart hitting coach and Jonathan Meyer coach of San Antonio (TL); Edwin Rodriguez manager, Raul Padron hitting coach and Freddy Flores coach of Lake Elsinore (Cal); Doug Banks hitting coach and Jhonny Carvajal coach of Fort Wayne (MWL); Hunter Mense hitting coach, Josh Spence pitching coach and Oscar Salazar coach of Tri-City (NWL); Shaun Cole manager, Raul Gonzalez hitting coach and Mike McCoy coach of the AZL Padres 1; Jackson Quezada pitching coach and Vinny Lopez hitting coach of the AZL Padres 2; Garvin Alston minor league rehab pitching coach; and Aaron Levin manager of the DSL Padres.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Patrick Brady.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Andrew Woeck.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of C Maxx Tissenbaum to the Colorado Rockies.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed S Colt Anderson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Christian Fischer to Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Seth Helgeson, Steven Santini and Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Ivan Barbashev to Chicago (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Erik Condra to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Stephen McAulay to Florida (ECHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Signed F Brad Townsend.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Benjamin Angoua on loan from EA Guingamp (Ligue 1-France).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded G Josh Saunders to Orlando City for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Signed D Alexander Callens.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Marcos Urena to a multi-year contract.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Gs Brian Holt and Jimmy Maurer and D Alexis Velela.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

LIMESTONE — Named Akasha Kasper assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of women’s soccer coach Mags Saurin.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments