Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

The Flyers’ Brayden Schenn had tied it with 17 seconds left to send the game into the extra period.

Foligno then lifted a shot over Philadelphia goalie Steve Mason’s shoulder to get the win for the Blue Jackets, their first since a 16-game winning streak ended with two straight losses.

David Savard also scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves. The win kept Columbus atop the division with a three-point lead over Pittsburgh and the New York Rangers.

After a messy, scoreless first period in which Columbus outshot Philadelphia 7-5, Savard got the Blue Jackets on the board 7:08 into the second with a slap shot from the left point. Philadelphia challenged the goal, claiming that Columbus’ Josh Anderson interfered with Mason, but the goal stood.

Early in the first period, the Flyers had a goal waived off because of questionable goalie interference call. Officials ruled the Flyers’ Michael Raffl made contact with Columbus defender Ryan Murray, who ended up pushing Bobrovsky out of the way of a shot that found the net. Video seemed to show it could have gone either way.

The Flyers had their chances, with Schenn twice getting point-blank looks and missing both times before pushing one past Bobrovsky from the doorstep to tie it.

NOTES: Bobrovsky started after getting a rest Saturday. His backup, Curtis McElhinney allowed four straight goals as the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-4 win. … William Karlsson, who turned 24 Sunday, earned a save on Savard’s goal…. Foligno has six goals and 16 points in past 16 games. … Columbus has earned points in 32 of its first 39 games this season. … Columbus just wrapped up its ninth of 19 back-to-back series this season, tied for the league high. … The Blue Jackets have won nine straight against the Flyers at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2008.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Carolina on Tuesday night.

