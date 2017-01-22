9:52 pm, January 22, 2017
Flyers-Islanders Sums

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 9:06 pm 01/22/2017 09:06pm
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1—3
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 8, 13:25. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, (interference), 19:07.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Quine 4 (Prince, Seidenberg), 4:47. 3, Philadelphia, Simmonds 19 (Gudas, Schenn), 14:10. Penalties_Kulemin, NYI, (hooking), 0:35.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Provorov 4 (Schenn, Simmonds), 1:47. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, (hooking), 10:10; Couturier, PHI, (delay of game), 12:17; Clutterbuck, NYI, (tripping), 17:07.

Overtime_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 11 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 3:20. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-19-8-5_47. N.Y. Islanders 8-13-13-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Mason 15-15-6 (38 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 12-7-3 (47-44).

A_13,146 (15,813). T_2:40.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Scott Driscoll.

