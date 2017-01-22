Flyers-Islanders Sum

|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|1
|1—3
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0—2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 8, 13:25.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Quine 4 (Prince, Seidenberg), 4:47. 3, Philadelphia, Simmonds 19 (Gudas, Schenn), 14:10.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Provorov 4 (Schenn, Simmonds), 1:47.
Overtime_5, Philadelphia, Giroux 11 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 3:20.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-19-8-5_47. N.Y. Islanders 8-13-13-4_38.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Mason 15-15-6 (38 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 12-7-3 (47-44).
A_13,146 (15,813). T_2:40.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Scott Driscoll.
