Flyers-Blue Jackets Sums

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_None. Penalties_Gagner, CBJ, (hooking), 3:00; Gudas, PHI, (delay of game), 11:59.
Second Period_1, Columbus, Savard 2 (Karlsson), 7:08. Penalties_Raffl, PHI, Major (fighting), 19:21; Calvert, CBJ, Major (fighting), 19:21.
Third Period_2, Philadelphia, Schenn 12 (Provorov), 19:43. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (too many men on the ice), 7:51.
Overtime_3, Columbus, Foligno 14 (Jones), 2:33. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-10-11_26. Columbus 7-9-7-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Mason 14-13-6 (25 shots-23 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 26-6-2 (26-25).
A_17,962 (18,144). T_2:34.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Wheler.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments