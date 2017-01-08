9:25 pm, January 8, 2017
20° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Monday activities. See the full list here.
LIVE EVENT Watching the Golden Globes? WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will be live tweeting during the show, @JFrayWTOP, starting at 8 p.m. Follow along.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum

Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 9:01 pm 01/08/2017 09:01pm
Share
Philadelphia 0 0 1 0—1
Columbus 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Savard 2 (Karlsson), 7:08.

Third Period_2, Philadelphia, Schenn 12 (Provorov), 19:43.

Overtime_3, Columbus, Foligno 14 (Jones), 2:33.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-10-11_26. Columbus 7-9-7-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Mason 14-13-6 (25 shots-23 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 26-6-2 (26-25).

A_17,962 (18,144). T_2:34.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Wheler.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News